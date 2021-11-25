iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 122,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

