iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 500,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,134. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

