iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,737 shares.The stock last traded at $110.44 and had previously closed at $110.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

