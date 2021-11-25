iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.45. 804,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

