Jack Lee Hess Buys 2,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

