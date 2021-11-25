Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

