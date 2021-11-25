Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Shares of J stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.45. 931,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,293. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

