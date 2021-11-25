Jason Katz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Katz acquired 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

PALT opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Paltalk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

