Jason Katz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Jason Katz acquired 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.
PALT opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Paltalk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
