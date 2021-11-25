Jeff Mccombs Sells 935 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Upwork by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.