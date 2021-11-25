Jefferies Financial Group Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $220.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Shares of KEYS opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

