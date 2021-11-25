Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $948.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

