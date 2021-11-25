Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 339,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

