JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 67.08 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.37. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

