JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

