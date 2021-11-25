Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
