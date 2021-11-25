Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

