Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $13.88 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

