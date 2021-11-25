Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.40

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.40 and last traded at $238.21, with a volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.36.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

