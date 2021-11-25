Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $284.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

