Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

AMGN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

