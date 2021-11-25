Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

