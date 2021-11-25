Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading Down 5.9%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

