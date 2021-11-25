Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,157. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

