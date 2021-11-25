Kier Group (LON:KIE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 118.24 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £527.57 million and a P/E ratio of -600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).
About Kier Group
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.