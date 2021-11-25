Kier Group (LON:KIE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 118.24 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £527.57 million and a P/E ratio of -600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

