Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nord/LB

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.