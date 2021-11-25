Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Konica Minolta stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

