Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.