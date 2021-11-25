Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

SHOP stock opened at $1,628.70 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $975.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

