Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 98,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

MGV opened at $104.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

