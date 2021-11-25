Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $202,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

