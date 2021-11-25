KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Given “Buy” Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KULR has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KULR opened at $2.83 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

