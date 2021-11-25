Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

