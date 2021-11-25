Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $773.76

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.76 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.28), with a volume of 96,460 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £969.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

