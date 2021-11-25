Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

