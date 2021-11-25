Liberum Capital Boosts Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 450

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON MOTR opened at GBX 354.45 ($4.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.77. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

