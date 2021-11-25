Liberum Capital Cuts Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 160

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Hays to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hays currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 152.70 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.30 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37).

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

