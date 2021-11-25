Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.34 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.85. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

