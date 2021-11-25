Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,762. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

