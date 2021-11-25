Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$96.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$96.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.13.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 395,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$114.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$65.41 and a one year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

