Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes Sells 76,590 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

