Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $314.91 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $232.15 and a one year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

