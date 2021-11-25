loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.86

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

