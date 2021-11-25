Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

LTRY opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lottery.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

