Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

