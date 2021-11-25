Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

