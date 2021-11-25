Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.63. 1,952,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,437. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

