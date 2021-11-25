Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 6,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $22,880.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00.
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.93. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
