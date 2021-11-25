Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$15.30 price objective (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.86.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.