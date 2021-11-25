Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.60. 34,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,519. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

