Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.