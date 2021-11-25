Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

